HARVEYS LAKE — Almost on cue, snow started to fall Tuesday night as people walked into Grotto Pizza to decorate Christmas trees in hopes of winning money for their favorite charity.

Representatives from 29 local businesses mainly based in the Back Mountain and charities were on hand to put up trees and get in the holiday spirit at the 23rd annual Grotto Pizza Parade of Trees at Harveys Lake.

“This is a very competitive yet family friendly event,” said Grotto Pizza co-owner Armand Mascioli. “Everyone walks away with some money for their respective charity, but someone will walk away with a bigger piece of the pie.”

Mascioli said the trees will be on display until New Year’s Eve and people will be able to “vote” on their favorite tree. Each “vote” costs $1 and will be donated to charity as well.

“The last few weeks of the contest can get very hectic,” Mascioli noted. “We don’t tell the people involved. We want to keep it a secret.”

In the 23 years of the Christmas tree event, over $240,000 has been raised for various local charities.

Some of the tree participants and charities have been involved since the very beginning, according to Mascioli. Among them is Suzanne DePrimo, representing Barber Ford of Exeter, who’s sponsoring the tree from Lake-Noxen Elementary.

“I like to give back to the community and to charity,” said DePrimo, of Exeter. “Especially for young children and their education.

“The kids really love seeing the trees,” she added. “I’ve been participating in this since its inception. I know some people are on a waiting list to participate because the event is so popular.”

Tony DeCosmo, director of marketing for Grotto Pizza, confirmed DePrimo’s statement.

“We have about two dozen businesses on a waiting list to participate in this event,” DeCosmo noted. “Some have been on for four or five years.”

Paul Evans dressed up his tree with purple lights with eyeballs attached to them to signify its association with Northeast Sight Services. Fittingly, that particular tree is sponsored by Eye Care Specialists.

“I’ve been decorating trees for the past three or four years,” said Evans, of Larksville. “Working in the eye care industry with the avenue to raise money for a worthy cause especially during the holidays is incredible.”

Evans said all the decorating has really gotten him in the mood to celebrate the holidays.

“Most of the ornaments and decorations on our tree were designed by artists at Verve Vertu Art Studio,” said Mary McGuire as she decorated a dentist-themed tree. “This event is truly amazing. The competition is good but it’s even better knowing that every charity will be rewarded.”

People who attended were treated to a pizza buffet along with soda and water. And most importantly, Santa stopped by, too.

Cindy Jerzak, of Dallas, decorates a tree sponsored by Sprau & Clements Dentistry on behalf of Verve Vertu Art Studio at the Grotto Pizza Parade of Trees at Harveys Lake on Tuesday night. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Grotto-Christmas-Trees-1-1-.jpg.optimal.jpg Cindy Jerzak, of Dallas, decorates a tree sponsored by Sprau & Clements Dentistry on behalf of Verve Vertu Art Studio at the Grotto Pizza Parade of Trees at Harveys Lake on Tuesday night. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader Suzanne Kravitsky, Dallas, primps a tree sponsored by Grasshopper Lawns Inc. at the Grotto Pizza Parade of Trees. The Grasshoper tree will raise money for the Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors group. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Grotto-Christmas-Trees-2-1-.jpg.optimal.jpg Suzanne Kravitsky, Dallas, primps a tree sponsored by Grasshopper Lawns Inc. at the Grotto Pizza Parade of Trees. The Grasshoper tree will raise money for the Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors group. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader How do you decorate a Christmas tree sponsored by Eye Care Specialists? With eyeball lights, of course. David Summa, of Lehman, at left, and Paul Evans, of Larksville, decorated the tree Tuesday at Grotto Pizza in Harveys Lake. The tree will benefit Northeast Sight Services. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Grotto-Christmas-Trees-3-1-.jpg.optimal.jpg How do you decorate a Christmas tree sponsored by Eye Care Specialists? With eyeball lights, of course. David Summa, of Lehman, at left, and Paul Evans, of Larksville, decorated the tree Tuesday at Grotto Pizza in Harveys Lake. The tree will benefit Northeast Sight Services. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader Diana DePrimo adds a glass ornament to the Lake-Noxen Elementary tree Tuesday at the Grotto Pizza Parade of Trees. The school’s tree is sponsored by Barber Ford. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Grotto-Christmas-Trees-4-1-.jpg.optimal.jpg Diana DePrimo adds a glass ornament to the Lake-Noxen Elementary tree Tuesday at the Grotto Pizza Parade of Trees. The school’s tree is sponsored by Barber Ford. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Grotto Pizza kicks off holiday fundraiser

By Dan Stokes dstokes@timesleader.com