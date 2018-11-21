The Wells Fargo Foundation recently awarded a $25,000 grant to Misericordia University for the 2018-19 academic year. The donation will support the Wells Fargo Foundation Scholarship Fund that benefits financially deserving and academically eligible undergraduate students at Misericordia. The grant allows Misericordia University to grow the number of low- and moderate-income students who receive financial aid at a time when more families are finding it increasingly difficult to cover the cost of tuition. Overall, about 99 percent of full-time students at Misericordia University receive some form of financial aid to finance their college education. From left, are Sara E. Hogan, Back Mountain store manager, assistant vice president, Wells Fargo; Michael D. Kashnicki, senior business relationship manager, Wells Fargo; President Thomas J. Botzman, Ph.D., Misericordia University; Doug Iracki, senior business relationship manager, vice president, Wells Fargo, and Kevin Engelman, district manager, vice president, Wells Fargo.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_FOR-PUBLICATION-Wells-Fargo.jpg Submitted photo