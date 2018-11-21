DALLAS — The Meadows Nursing & Rehabilitation Center recently hosted its annual Alzheimer’s Interfaith Candlelight Vigil. The Alzheimer’s Support Group, which meets monthly at the Meadows, organized the event.

Opening the program, Boy Scout Troop#155, Trucksville, conducted a flag ceremony and led clergy, family, staff and friends in the Pledge of Allegiance. Attendees then gathered outside the facility holding candles as they sang “Amazing Grace.” A light reception followed.

The nursing center hosts an Alzheimer’s support group at 10 a.m. the first Thursday of each month in the Meadows Board Room. This support group benefits caregivers by providing the opportunity to address their concerns and learn about the newest developments in the treatment of this disease.