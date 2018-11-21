🔊 Listen to this

LEHMAN TWP. — The Lake-Lehman Band announces the 12 Days of Gifts Raffle to support the Lake-Lehman band indoor programs and purchase new instruments.

Tickets are $20 and will enter the ticket holder in each of the 12 days

of Gifts. Drawings will be held on Facebook Live on

Dec. 21.

Each ticket holder will be entered to win each prize every day. Over $1500 in gifts will be awarded. Prize values increase from $50 to $349.

Tickets may be purchased through Dec. 3 from any Lake-Lehman band member or online at www.lakelehmanbandsponsors.com.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/groups/llband or www.lakelehmanbandsponsors.com or email cws@lakelehmanbandsponsors.com