DALLAS — This handsome boy desperately needs a family. He paces back and forth all day, waiting for someone to choose him. Digby is a 1 1/2 year old Husky, who is in need of a stubborn dog savvy person. He arrived with no issues, and has yet to show any signs of issues to any volunteers, but he seems to have food aggression and some dominance issues once in his home. He thinks he’s in charge, which makes him have an attitude that we know someone out there can handle! All he needs is time, patience and a strong pack leader to tell him right from wrong. He loves going for walks, runs and any form of exercise, He is your typical Husky, howling whenever he pleases. Digby needs an adult-only home with a large dog-experienced owner. He seems to get along with all other dogs, but wouldn’t do well with cats. Fill out an application if you think Digby is the right guy for you. Blue Chip is located at 974 Lockville Road and may be reached at 570-333-5265.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_digby.jpg Submitted photo