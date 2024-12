Daddow-Isaacs Dallas American Legion Post 672 Honor Guard raised a flag at the Dallas Legion Monument in the center of Dallas. The monument had been moved from its original resting place when the round-a-bout was constructed. The original stone was saved by Penn Dot and transferred to a new place in Dallas. The flag was placed and raised fittingly on Veterans Day.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_LegionFlag.jpg Submitted photo