Prior to the start of the statewide black bear season Saturday, the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Northeast Region office received plenty of tips about large bruins throughout the area and in Luzerne County specifically.

After the third day of the statewide season, it appears those reports were accurate.

Two of the top 10 heaviest bears taken in the state were harvested in Luzerne County. Topping the list was a bear that had an estimated live weight of 708 pounds — the second heaviest in the state. It was brought to the check station at the Back Mountain Regional EMA building in Lehman Township on Tuesday at 3 p.m. and was taken in Harveys Lake Borough.

Meanwhile, a bear taken Saturday in Newport Township weighed 623 pounds and stands at the 10th heaviest overall in the state.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 74 bears had been brought to the Back Mountain check station.

So far, the heaviest bear harvested was a 780-pound bruin taken in Forest County in western Pennsylvania.

Game Commission wildlife biologist Kevin Wenner said he typically sees one or two bears weighing over 500 pounds at the check station, but this year’s results have far exceeded that trend.

“We had more than that on the first day alone,” Wenner said. “I’ve never had this many large bears brought to this check station in an entire season.”

As of Tuesday at 3 p.m., three bears exceeding 600 pounds were brought to the station and 12 weighed more than 300 pounds.

The statewide harvest after the first two days (Saturday and Monday) stood at 1,622 bears, up from last year’s two-day total of 1,310. And the 1,736 bears taken as of Tuesday afternoon exceeded last year’s three-day total of 1,628.

Bears have been harvested in 54 counties during the statewide season. In many counties, the harvest is up substantially from 2017, when wind and rain impacted opening day success.

The top bear-harvest county in the state as of Tuesday was Clinton at 127. Luzerne ranked ninth overall with a harvest of 69 bears, up from the 36 taken during the statewide season last year.

Statewide black bear season concludes today.

Game Commission employee Kurt Yuhas prepares to weigh a 480-pound black bear taken in Wright Township on Saturday. Five bears weighing more than 500 pounds, including three topping 600 pounds, were brought to the check station in Lehman Township over the last several days. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_TTL111818bearhunting1.jpg Game Commission employee Kurt Yuhas prepares to weigh a 480-pound black bear taken in Wright Township on Saturday. Five bears weighing more than 500 pounds, including three topping 600 pounds, were brought to the check station in Lehman Township over the last several days. Sean McKeag | For Times Leader