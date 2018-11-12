Only yesterday: John Miliauskas was honored by American Federation of Musicians in 1978

20 YEARS AGO — 1998

The “Slightly Read Bookshop” at the Back Mountain Memorial Library is officially open, thanks to financial and elbow grease support from the community. Located in the basement of the new wing, the store is filled with hard cover and paperback books culled from the library’s collection or donated by members of the public. Among the volunteers who helped sort and shelve books were Valerie Williams, Christina Royer, Mike Milunic, Nick Long and Matt McMahon.

The Award-Winning Lake-Lehman Marching Band recently honored their seniors with the presentation of band jackets purchased by the Band Parent Sponsors. Honored were: Michelle Lawler, Maria Dobinick, Stephanie Pineno, Daisy Boice, Nicki Julian, Chuck Boytin, Joshua Keller, Melissa Evans, Alison Piatt, Joanne Shoemaker and Ben Wolfe.

30 YEARS AGO — 1988

Recently, students throughout the Gate of Heaven School, Dallas, have participated in the “Say No to Drugs” poster contest sponsored by the Luzerne Council on Drug and Alcohol Abuse. Among the student participants were Alma DeRojas, Stephen Wallo, Amy Bush and John Eustice.

Lake-Lehman girls volleyball team took the Division AA title with a 10-4 record to advance to the state playoffs tomorrow at Shippensburg University. Seniors on the team who will play their last games tomorrow in Round Robin competition are Jill Shawn, Lisa Petruska, Cathy Race, Heather Whipple, Alison Bowen, Michelle Lukas, Jenny Jones and Denise Davis.

Dr. Christopher N. Breiseth, President of Wilkes College, has announced that Thomas Hadzor has been named Vice President for Development at Wilkes. Hadzor, former Executive Director of Development at the college, will retain his previous fund-raising responsibilities. In addition, he will now oversee alumni relations. Hadzor resides in Dallas with his wife, Debra, and four children.

40 YEARS AGO — 1978

John Miliauskas, director of the award-winning Lake-Lehman High School Band, was recently honored by the American Federation of Musicians, Local 140, at a dinner at the Treadway Inn in Wilkes-Barre. The award, presented by Al Seidel, president of the local union, cited Miliauskas for his “dedication and development of young musicians.”

Miss Sara Slaff, senior at Wyoming Seminary, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Slaff, Dallas, was selected as student of the month for October by the Kingston Forty Fort Lions Club. Miss Slaff is a member of the Wyoming Seminary government, editor of the school newspaper, The Opinator; was the class president in her freshman, sophomore and junior years; served on the committee of academic standards and is a member of the student activities board.

Brian Muldoon received the Lew Reese memorial sportsmanship award at the annual banquet sponsored by Dallas American Legion Post 672 at the Legion Post Home Saturday. The award memorializes Reese in sportsmanship, hustle, dedication and desire.

50 YEARS AGO — 1968

The Trinity United Presbyterian Church held a choir festival last Sunday at the church. Special guest was Father Bannick from Gate of Heaven Church with his Mass guitar choir which played several selections. Another special number was given by Dana Dungey, soloist, Jack Dungey on violin, and Mrs. Virginia Swanson, organist.

Dallas Senior High School Key Club picked apples for several days and had them pressed for cider which was sold at local stores. Proceeds from the cider press will aid needy people in the Back Mountain for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Participants who helped to unload apples from the truck included William Baron, Key Club advisor, Steve Klaboe, Bob Griffith, Kirk Young and Greg Beck.

60 YEARS AGO — 1958

This Saturday night in Kingston Armory, before the Barons-Baltimore Bullets basketball game, Dallas All-Stars will play Barney Street Lunch. The local team is made up of Don Hinkle, Dave Harris, Dave Shales, Dick Searfoss, Gene Brobst, Clint Brobst, Bill Connolly, Bob Hontz, Bill Oney, Stan Davis and Ernie Widmann. It is coached by Herm LaBar and George Searfoss.

Jerome R. Gardner, Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Jerome Gardner, Shrine Acres, was recently appointed program director of the Big Sister organization in Scranton, to take charge of sports and social activities.

Mrs. Sheldon Curtis gave a hilarious reading of “Please Don’t Eat the Daisies” for members of Dallas Senior Woman’s Club Wednesday evening at their twenty-sixth birthday dinner at Irem Temple Country Club. Mrs. Curtis preserved the poker face necessary for such a reading, in the face of shrieks of delight from her audience. It was a scream.

70 YEARS AGO — 1948

Frederick J. Eck, cashier at First National Bank was painfully burned about the face and right ear yesterday morning at 8:30 when a gasoline can exploded while he was disposing of rubbish and tin cans in the furnace of his home in Shavertown. The cellar was quickly enveloped in flames but in spite of his burns, Mr. Eck extinguished the blaze while one of his children who was with him at the time ran to the second floor to inform Mrs. Eck of the accident.

The Misses Sheila and Bettie Kelly, Main Street, Dallas, spent the weekend as guests of orchestra leader Blue Barron, his mother and sister at the Park Central Hotel in New York City. The girls met Mr. Barron last summer when they were on a tour of Radio City. He invited them to lunch, and since that time, they have been repeated guests of his.

The many friends of Ms. Louise Sharp will be pleased to learn that she has opened her “Golden Stork” gift shop at 509 Main Road, Fernbrook, next door to Cooper’s Dairy.

