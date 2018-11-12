Matthew Hinton named to executive board of Norman Mailer Society

Hinton -

DALLAS TWP. — The Norman Mailer Society recently elected Matthew S. Hinton, M.A., M.F.A., assistant director of the Student Success Center and adjunct English faculty at Misericordia University, to the 19-member executive board during the 16th Annual Norman Mailer Society Conference in Macon, Georgia.

An international academic organization founded in 2003 to celebrate the life and works of the American author, journalist and playwright, the Norman Mailer Society’s more than 300 members meet annually for three days for panel discussions, scholarly paper presentations and viewing of films.

Hinton, a playwright, poet, editor and educator, has been a member of the nonprofit organization for 10 years, presenting and reading at its meetings and conferences. Most recently, he presented, “Mailer Meets Vinyl: A Record Collector Secures Norman Mailer,’’ at the annual conference. Hinton also served as a researcher to author J. Michael Lennon in his work on the official biography of Mailer, entitled “A Double Life.’’

Hinton earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in English literature from King’s College. He received his Master of Arts in creative writing Master of Fine Arts in playwriting from Wilkes University. He and his wife, Wendy, live in Forty Fort.