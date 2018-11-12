Misericordia University’s Catholic Relief Services makes donation to aid Syrian refugees

Submitted photo Misericordia University students active in Catholic Relief Services made a donation to Campus Ministry to assist Syrian refugees in the Middle East after holding a fundraiser to benefit poor and vulnerable populations overseas. From left, first row, are Michaela Daley, Doylestown; Kalynn Sefcik, Damascus, Md.; and Jacqueline Strasser, Gouldsboro. Second row, William Sadow, Kintersville; Ariana Kampfe, Blairstown, N.J.; Robert Wagner, Mullica Hill, N.J.; Gina Oriolo, West Milford, N.J., and Alex Brody, Tunkhannock.Front row seated: Michaela Daley, 2021 Doylestown,PA Kalynn Sefcik, 2021 Damascus, MD Jacqueline Strasser, 2020 Gouldsboro, PA second row: William Sadow, 2020 Kintersville, PA Ariana Kampfe 2021 Blairstown, NJ, Robert Wagner, Mullica Hill, NJ 2021, Gina Oriolo 2020 West Milford, NJ Alex Brody 2021 Tunkhannock, PA -

DALLAS TWP. — Misericordia University students active in Catholic Relief Services recently made a donation to Campus Ministry to assist Syrian refugees in the Middle East after holding a fundraiser to benefit poor and vulnerable populations overseas.

The students, under the direction of Ariana Kampfe, a junior occupational therapy major and Catholic Relief Services Student Ambassador, raised $282 by holding a penny race in McHale Residence Hall. Divided into teams by floor, students raced to see which team could collect the most pennies.

The donation was made online in honor of a local Syrian refugee family that was relocated to the Back Mountain by Catholic Social Services. Misericordia University’s Campus Ministry has been working with the family to help them settle in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

The following students organized the fundraiser: Alex Brody of Tunkhannock; Roy and Joan Brody, Michaela Daley, of Doylestown; Michael and Colleen Daley, Ariana Kampfe, of Blairstown, New Jersey; Colomba and Jamie Kampfe, William Sadow, of Kintnersville; Bill and Kathleen Sadow, Kalynn Sefcik, of Gaithersburg, Maryland; David and Donna Sefcik, Jacqueline Strausser, of Gouldsboro; Robert and Karol Strausser and Robert Wagner, of Mullica Hill, New Jersey; Bob and Terrie Wagner.