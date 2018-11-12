New books added to shelves at Back Mountain Memorial Library

DALLAS — The Back Mountain Memorial Library, 96 Huntsville Road, announces the addition of the following books to its collection for November 2018:

EXPRESS

“Elevation” by Stephen King

“Dark Sacred Night” by Michael Connelly

“A Christmas Revelation” by Anne Perry

“Sea of Greed” by Clive Cussler

“The Noel Stranger” by Richard Paul Evans

“You Don’t Own Me” by Mary Higgins Clark

“The Colors of All the Cattle” by Alexander McCall Smith

“Heads You Win” by Jeffrey Archer

“The Deceivers” by Alex Berenson

“Pieces of Her” by Karin Slaughter

“Tom Clancy Line of Sight” by Mike Maden

FICTION

“Past Tense” by Lee Child

“The Christmas Key” by Lori Wilde

“The Collector’s Apprentice” by B.A. Shapiro

“Melmoth” by Sarah Perry

“Man of War” by Sean Parnell

“The Rain Watcher” by Tatiana de Rosnay

“The Thirty-One Kings: Richard Hannay Returns” by Robert J. Harris

‘The Throne of Caesar” by Steven Saylor

“The Perfect Mother” by Aimee Molloy

“My Ex-Life” by Stephen McCauley

“Brass” by Xhenet Aliu

“A Long Island Story” by Rick Gekoski

“Cutting Edge” by Ward Larsen

Upstate” by James Wood

NONFICTION

“Football for a Buck” by Jeff Pearlman

“Ruthless Tide” by Al Roker

“Never Caught” by Erica Armstrong Dunbar

“What Would Virginbia Woolf Do?” by Nina Lorez Collins

“Text Me When You Get Home” by Kayleen Schaefer

“The Courage Way” by Shelly L. Francis

“Brave” by Rose McGowan

“Russian Roulette” by Michael Isikoff

“The Marshall Plan: Dawn of the Cold War” by Benn Steil

MYSTERY

“Death of a Rainmaker” by Laurie Loewenstein

BIOGRAPHY

“My Love Story” by Tina Turner

“Georgia O’Keeffe: At Home” by Alicia Inez Guzman

SCIENCE FICTION

“Street Freaks” by Terry Brooks

BOOKS ON CD

“Transcription” by Kate Atkinson

“The Dead Ringer” by M.C. Beaton

“War of the Wolf” by Bernard Cornwell

