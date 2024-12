The Back Mountain Chamber hosted an informative luncheon presentation of the Irem Temple Restoration in downtown Wilkes-Barre with speaker Christian Wielage, chairman of the project. From left, are Bill Leandri BMC executive director; Cynthia Post Mitchell BMC first vice president; Tom Mosca BMC president; Beth Archer Plan Guru; Christian Wielage, Irem Restoration; and Mark Mettler, Philadelphia Hospital Board of Governors.

