DALLAS — The following is the menu for the Dallas Senior Center for the week of Nov. 19, 2018:

MONDAY: Whole wheat spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad, zucchini and red peppers, chocolate brownie, milk and coffee.

TUESDAY: Baked pork chop, parslied carrots, cabbage with noodles, Black Forest pudding, milk and coffee.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken a la King, lemon pepper broccoli, herbed brown rice, scalloped pears, milk and coffee.

THURSDAY: Center closed for Thanksgiving holiday

FRIDAY: Center closed for Thanksgiving holiday