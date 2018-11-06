DALLAS TWP. – The Community Choir at Misericordia University will take the audience on a musical journey around the globe when it holds its annual holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6 in Lemmond Theater in Walsh Hall. Entitled, “Carols From Around the World,” the concert is sponsored by the University’s Department of Fine Arts and Center for Adult and Continuing Education.

The choir is under the direction of seasoned conductor Matthew Rupcich. The 35-member vocal ensemble is comprised of community members as well as Misericordia students, faculty, staff and alumni, who have formed a mixed chorus of soprano, alto, tenor and bass singers. They will perform a variety of popular holiday music from Austria, Catalonia, France, Germany, Scotland and Spain, along with the Ukrainian favorite, “Carol of the Bells.”

Tickets are $5 for general admission, $3 for Misericordia employees and alumni, and free to Misericordia students. Tickets are available by calling the Center for Adult and Continuing Education at 570-674-6161 or at the Misericordia Box Office the evening of the concert.