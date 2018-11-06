Only Yesterday: Meadows Nursing Center celebrated Myrle Coolbaugh, its first volunteer, in 1998

20 YEARS AGO — 1998

Myrle Coolbaugh sits in her room at the Meadows Nursing Center. She knows it’s her room because the plaque says so. But, she is not a resident or a wealthy donor, she’s a volunteer. She was the first volunteer the Meadows ever had, and has donated three full days a week to the people there for the past 15 years. Recently the center celebrated Mrs. Coolbaugh’s years of dedicated work by naming the volunteer lounge in her honor.

Fire fighters Larry Long and Jeff Myers recently visited the students of Trucksville Nursery School. From this visit the children learned firsthand about how our volunteer fire fighters work to make the children’s community a safer place in which to live. The children heard about the duties of fire fighters, their uniforms and tools. They also learned strategies for personal safety and fire prevention.

30 YEARS AGO — 1988

Dallas residents participated in Nesbitt Memorial Hospital’s Employee Activities Committee Fall Fair which featured antiques, jewelry, basement goodies, a variety of food and a teddy bear decorating contest. The teddy bears were decorated by employees for a prize drawing benefiting the Rainbow Fund, helping employees in need. Participants included Holly Zug, Molly Shea, Helen Okraszewski, Hope Chollak, Joseph P. Chollak, M.D. and Janet Zachary, R.N.

For a Halloween treat, Den 2, Pack 155, Trucksville Cub Scouts, visited Norman Darling’s Farm, Dallas, where they each picked out a pumpkin. After purchasing their choices, the boys returned to their weekly meeting at the home of Mrs. Linda Pacewicz, Den Leader, and with the help of Assistant Den Leader, Mrs. Gail Bachman, they drew faces and enjoyed carving the pumpkins themselves to create imaginative Jack O Lanterns. Participants included John Kozemko, Billy Duda, Jimmy Krispen, Bryan Bachman, Jeff Ryan, Brian Sabatura and Timmy Pacewicz.

40 YEARS AGO — 1978

Rebecca Smith, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. H. Alexander Smith, Dallas, was crowned 1978 homecoming queen at Wyoming Seminary. Joan Morris, last year’s queen, crowned Miss Smith during the halftime of the Wyoming Seminary-St. Thomas More football game.

Newcomers Club members and their children entertained residents of the Dallas Motel at a Halloween party recently. The children and adults dressed in costumes and sang songs for the guests. Mrs. Ralph Billman told a ghost tale. Mrs. Gifford Lawrence was chairman.

The seventh season on Sinfonia de Camera, the Back Mountain Chamber Orchestra under the direction of Ferdinand Liva, will begin on Saturday, Nov. 18th in Walsh Auditorium, College Misericordia. Liva announced that the guest soloists for the opening concert, “Musical Voyage

Thru the Ages,” will be Suzanne and Debbie Sobol performing the Mozart Concerts for two planes in E-First Major. The sisters are the daughters of Mr. and Mrs. John Sobol of Dallas.

50 YEARS AGO — 1968

Members of the Class of 1943, Dallas Township High School, met recently to plan for the class’s 25th reunion to be held November 30 at Irem Temple Country Club, Dallas. Planning committee members are Mrs. Irene Stofila Krivak, Mrs. Ann Hudak Ondish, Mrs. Edith Spencer Shaffer, Robert Patrick, Mike Kozick, Leroy Sabbatini and Donald Smith.

The Rickett’s Glen Dart Team, one of eight that comprised the ’67-’68 Benton Dart League, has won the League Trophy for the second year. Members are Don and Jean Wesley, Dave and Doris Carroll, Charlie and Merrie Zerfoss, Teresa Roman, Louise Tapio, “Mick” Adams, Ted Baker, Earl Roman, John Roman and Carl Lanning.

Contestants in the Natona Mills “Safety Poster” contest for employees and their families have been announced by Mrs. Betsy Blackman, personnel manager. The posters are currently on display at Miner’s National Bank, Dallas. In the eight years old and under class, a pastel oil stick set was awarded to Carol Jacobs of Dallas. David Parrish was awarded the prize for 9-12 year olds, a four-speed portable phonograph. James Dougher Jr. was awarded a portable radio in the 13-18 years age group. Carol Snyder, Dallas, was awarded a tape recorder for her contribution in the adult category.

60 YEARS AGO — 1958

Women who have been active in planning the WSCA Bazaar for Dallas Methodist Church, met with Mrs. John Hislop, general chairman last Monday evening. The snack bar will start serving today at 11 a.m., the hour at which the two-day bazaar opens, offering hot dogs, hamburgs, coffee, pies. The bar will close Saturday at 3, so that the seafood and chicken dinner may start promptly at 5. Planners are Mrs. Robert Moore, Mrs. Homer Moyer, Ralene Daring, Mrs. Fred Welsh, Mrs. Russell Lawry, Miss Jann Carey, Mrs. Raymond Daring, Mrs. Edgar Brace, Miss Estella Goldsmith, Mrs. W.A. Higgins, Mrs. David Evans, Mrs. Daniel Waters, Mrs. Harry Edwards, Mrs. Thomas Cease, Mrs. Raymond Kuhnert, Mrs. Gerald Dettmore and Mrs. Clayton Evans.

Den 2, Cub Pack 281, recently visited the Eggleston Orchards at Vernon to watch cider being made – and to sample it. They also visited Forty Fort Airport where they received a map of Pennsylvania and the cost per mile for a chartered plane. They learned what a trip to another city would cost. Attending were Calvin Tinsley, Jimmy Knecht, Sumner Bachman, David Hess, Marshal Rumbaugh, Russell Stoss and John Weaver. Mrs. George Hess is den mother.

70 YEARS AGO — 1948

Joseph Schuler, Trucksville, member and director of the Wyoming Valley Motor Club for the past thirty years has been selected second vice-president of the club. Mr. Schuler’s election to the vice-presidency was in recognition of his many years of service to motorists of Wyoming Valley.

Mrs. Alberta Cross entertained teachers of the Nursery Department of Dallas Methodist Church at her home on Bulford Street last Monday. Present were Mrs. Dolores Trumbower, Mrs. Helen Brown, Mrs. Alice Stevens, Mrs. Mary Knecht and the hostess.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Only-Yesterday.jpg