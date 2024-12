DALLAS — Silly Lucy! Lucy is a 4-year-old sweet lovable girl. She would love a family of her very own and would be the perfect lap cat. Lucy likes other cats but is not a fan of dogs. If you would like to adopt this sweet girl, please visit bcfanimalrefuge.org to fill out an application. Blue Chip Farm is located at 974 Lockville Road and can be reached at 570-333-5265.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_lucy.jpg Submitted photo