Kayla Martin, of Tunkhannock, is member of award-winning team at Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG — Kayla Martin, of Tunkhannock was a member of a team from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania’s American Marketing Association (AMA) chapter that placed third in the Penn State Regional Case Competition on Friday, Oct. 19, in University Park. The theme of this year’s program was “Marketing for the Future: Artificial Intelligence.”

Among the schools in attendance at the competition were teams from Penn State, Pitt, Temple, Florida State and Robert Morris. Bloomsburg was the only Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education school competing.