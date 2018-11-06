Lake-Lehman Marching Black Knights earn bronze at Tournament of Bands

Submitted photo The 2018 Lake-Lehman Marching Black Knights seniors accept the Bronze Award at the ACC Championships in Hershey. From left, are Madison Budzak, Cierra Snyder, Evan Judge and Carly Trapani. - Submitted photo Carly Trapani plays the trumpet during her performance at the ACC Championships. - Submitted photo Evan Judge plays the tenor drums during his performance at the ACC Championships. - Submitted photo Cierra Snyder plays the alto saxophone during her performance at the ACC Championships. - - Submitted photo Madison Buzdak performs in the color guard at the ACC Championships. - -

HERSHEY — The Lake-Lehman Marching Black Knights earned bronze at the Tournament of Bands Atlantic Coast Championships held at Hershey Park Stadium Nov. 4.

The Marching Knights competed in ACC Open Class 1 performing their show production entitled “The Joys of Spring.” They achieved a score of 87.4, earning them ninth place out of 17 schools.

Section awards were given to Percussion which received second place and Color Guard which received seventh place.

This was the final high school marching band performance for senior marching band members Evan Judge, Cierra Snyder and Carly Trapani and senior color guard member Madison Budzak.

The 2018 Lake-Lehman Marching Black Knights staff includes Cheryl Kulikowski, director; Brittany Naculich, assistant director; Marc Garside, drill writer and percussion instructor; Brian Bacon, visual coordinator and color guard designer; Zack Hanford and Jordan Englert, wind and percussion instructors; Jessica Geiger and Dakota Williams, color guard instructors; Pat Stanley, visual tech.

Lake-Lehman Jr./Sr. High School Band groups include Marching Band, Color Guard, Concert Band, Jazz Band, Indoor Percussion Ensemble and Indoor Color Guard Ensemble.

The Lake-Lehman Band Sponsors and Students invite all to support their upcoming fundraisers:

Nov. 6 and 7 — purchase any value meal at the McDonald’s in Shavertown to support the Lake-Lehman Band

Nov. 17 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., annual Lake-Lehman Band Fall Craft Show

For more information on the Lake-Lehman Band Sponsors activities, visit www.lakelehmanbandsponsors.com.