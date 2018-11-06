Justin Yavorski, of Dallas, is orientation team leader at Susqehanna University

SELINSGROVE — Justin Yavorski, of Dallas, served as an orientation team leader at Susquehanna University.

The orientation team is composed of sophomore, junior and senior students with a desire to help new students make the transition to life at Susquehanna. Team leaders answer questions and help new students and their families unload their cars and move into residence halls. During the four-day student orientation, team leaders also attend orientation events with new students and facilitate small group discussions.

Yavorski is a creative writing and broadcasting major in the Class of 2020. A 2016 graduate of Dallas High School, he is the son of Kelly Salitis and Blaise Yavorski.