Misericordia Doctor of Physical Therapy students compete in Knowledge Bowl

A team of Misericordia University Doctor of Physical Therapy graduate students competed in the American Physical Therapy Association’s Knowledge Bowl at the annual National Student Conclave in Providence, Rhode Island. The Misericordia University team, from left, Hayley Zelinka, Wilkes-Barre; Andrea Molitoris, Scranton; Mitchell Rock, Kingston; Bartholomew Chupka, Exeter; Ross Baver, Bernville; and Laurie Brogan, P.T., D.P.T., C.E.E.A.A., G.C.S., assistant professor of physical therapy, competed against Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, LSU Shreveport, Northern Arizona University, Quinnipiac University, Springfield College, The Sage Colleges, Touro College-Bay Shore, University of Nevada Las Vegas, and University of Rhode Isl

