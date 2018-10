WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University student Katelyn Sincavage of Shavertown, will perform in the Wilkes University Theatre’s production of The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Nov. 15-18. The performances will take place on Nov. 15, 16, and 17 at 8 p.m. with matinee performances on Nov. 17 and 18 at 2 p.m. The production is at Wilkes’ Dorothy Dickson Darte Center for the Performing Arts, 239 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Wilkes-University-1.jpg