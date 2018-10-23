There’s lots happening at the Back Mountain Memorial Library

The Back Mountain Memorial Library lists the following upcoming cvents.

• The Chair Yoga class has proven so popular that instructor Lisa Galico will offer a second class. This session will meet from 1 to 2 p.m. Fridays.. This class is suitable for beginners, and aims to improve participants’ range of motion and balance. Call the library to sign up.

• The library is selling fresh Christmas wreaths this season. They measure a generous 24” and are decorated with a huge, festive red bow and Christmas picks. Each wreath costs $26 and will be freshly made by Rogers’ Nursery the week of pickup. Hurry in soon as orders are due by Nov. 9. Wreaths may be picked up at the library Nov. 24, 26, and 27.

Be sure to stop in for the annual Christmas Extravaganza sale, which kicks off Friday, Nov. 16 and Saturday, Nov. 17. Gift items, decorations, wreaths, vintage collectibles, Nativity sets, holiday dinnerware, and much more will be available. The sale continues through December, and all proceeds benefit the library.

• The Children’s Room is holding its “Fall into STEM” Expo from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 17. Attendees can explore various aspects of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics using hands-on learning stations. This event is suitable for school-age children. Please call to register.

News and notices

Amnesty Week will be observed Nov. 12-17. Fines will be waived on any overdue items returned during that week. This does not cover previous fines, or fees on lost and damaged items.

The library will be closed Thursday, Nov. 22 for Thanksgiving Day.

Reader recommended

Patrons and staff are enthusiastic about these titles.

Several interesting biographies have lately come in, including “Jell-O Girls,” the story of the family behind the famous salad ingredient.

“Fly Girls” explores women flyers in the early days of aviation.

Royal watchers will enjoy “99 Glimpses of Princess Margaret” for its insights into the younger sister of the Queen of England.

Contact us at 570-675-1182. And find so much more at our website at www.backmountainlibrary.org.