Experience benefits of chair yoga at Back Mountain Memorial Library

Experience the benefits of chair yoga, as certified yoga instructor Lisa Galico brings this workout to the library. This class is appropriate for beginners, as the focus is on range of motion while using a chair for support. You are invited to join the six-class session currently running, which is being held from 11 a.m. to noon Fridays. Cost is $10 per class, payable in advance and the session finishes Nov. 16.

If you like a little more challenging workout, we also have the Monday night Yoga group which meets at 6:30 through Oct.30. Call or stop in to sign up for these exercise classes.

Leggio’s Italian Ristorante is showing its support for the library by again hosting a benefit. On Tuesday, Oct. 23, a percentage of the total sales between 5 and 8 p.m. (eat-in, take-out, and gift cards purchased) will be donated to the library. Bar sales are not included. Leggio’s is located at 64 East Center Hill Road in Dallas.

If you need advice on networking and improving your communication skills, the program “Communicating for Success —Watch Your Language!” could help. Presented by Paul Hatrak at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, this program will guide professionals and individuals seeking to improve their business interactions through the way they communicate. Please note that CPAs can earn 1 hour CPE credit in Personal Development by completing this program.

News and notices

As cooler weather comes in, the library staff is thinking of the holidays. This year we are selling fresh 24” Christmas wreaths. These wreaths, each decorated with a huge, festive red bow and Christmas picks, will look lovely on your door, windows, lamppost, or fence. Each wreath costs $26 and will be freshly made by Rogers’ Nursery the week of pickup. Orders are due by Nov. 9 and wreaths may be picked up at the library Nov. 24, 25, and 27.

The Dallas Lions Golf Tournament to benefit the library has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Oct. 17 at the Irem Country Club. Call Don Berlew at 570-760-6147 for more information.

Reader recommended

Patrons and staff are enthusiastic about these titles.

Jodi Picoult’s new book, “A Spark of Light” has arrived, always a treat for her readers. Also new are James Patterson’s latest, “Ambush,” Debbie Macomber’s “Alaskan Holiday” and M. C. Beaton’s “The Dead Ringer.”

Contact us at 570-675-1182.

And find so much more at our website at www.backmountainlibrary.org.