‘Stuff the Bus’ project at Misericordia supports Domestic Violence Service Center

Submitted photo The Misericordia University Community Fiscal Committee and Mercy Associates collected supplies for women and children at the Domestic Violence Service Center as part of the annual 'Stuff the Bus' project for Mercy Week.

DALLAS TWP. – The Community Fiscal Committee of Staff Council at Misericordia University teamed up with local Mercy Associates and the university’s Campus Ministry to celebrate Mercy Week 2018 by hosting its “Stuff the Bus” project in support of the Domestic Violence Service Center. Filling a small van with items, the group surpassed its goal to collect 175 items in honor of the 175th anniversary of the Sisters of Mercy coming to the United States.

Among the items collected were new blankets, towels and washcloths, women’s clothing, personal care products, diapers and baby care products, kitchenware, cereal, first aid items and sheets. The 2018 donation was more than double what had been collected in previous years.

“Stuff the Bus” is one of a number of events held annually on campus in recognition of Mercy Week, which was celebrated Sept. 23-28. Mercy Week honors the Religious Sisters of Mercy, the founders of Misericordia University, who opened the doors to the institution of higher education on Sept. 24, 1924. Throughout Mercy Week, events addressed the critical concerns of the Sisters of Mercy, including Earth sustainability, immigration, women and children, nonviolence and racism.