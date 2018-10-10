Misericordia University hosts College of Business Alumni Panel

Submitted photo John Mellon class 10-4-18 Danielle Furnari, Jim Kilgallon, Mike Trudnak, John Mellon -

DALLAS TWP. – The Misericordia University Department of Business recently hosted a College of Business Alumni Panel during Homecoming Weekend to discuss the job market, recent employment trends and the importance of internships for collegians. Under the direction of John N. Mellon, Ed.D., associate professor of business, the College of Business invited panelists to campus as part of Homecoming Weekend to discuss their paths to professional success with students and alumni. Panelists included, from left, Danielle Furnari, project specialist – event planning, Geisinger Health Foundation; Jim Kilgallon, director of product management, InterMetro Industries Corp.; Mike Trudnak, general manager, Learfield Sports Properties, Bucknell University, and Dr. Mellon.