Misericordia University hosts Luzerne/Lackawanna Counties Math Symposium

The Department of Mathematics at Misericordia University recently hosted the Ninth Annual Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties Mathematics Symposium for mathematics instructors in the Catherine Evans McGowan Room of the Mary Kintz Bevevino Library. Coordinated by Steven Tedford, Ph.D., associate professor of mathematics at Misericordia University, the free symposium discussed and shared information relative to current research and teaching interests. Featured scholars made 20-minute presentations on topics in both research and teaching. Presenters included, from left, Lindsay Kane, mathematics, statistics, and secondary education major, Misericordia University; Michael Floren, Ph.D., assistant professor, Misericordia University; Dr. Tedford, Soumyadip Acharyya, Ph.D., assistant professor, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University; Tania Hazra, Ph.D., assistant professor, Misericordia University; and Jennifer Vasquez, Ph.D., professor, University of Scranton.