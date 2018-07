WILKES-BARRE — Jacob Schmid, of Dallas, is completing summer research at Wilkes University.

William Biggers, associate professor of biology is working with students on a marine ecology research project exploring the effects of a bacterial biofilm on the settlement and metamorphosis of larvae of a polychaete annelid, Capitella teleta, which is an invertebrate worm. The organism is commonly found in sediments along the east and west coasts of North America.