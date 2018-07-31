If you were shipwrecked, what book would you want to read?

DALLAS — The Back Mountain Memorial Library, 96 Huntsville Road, lists the following upcoming events.

• If you were to be shipwrecked on a desert isle, what book would you want to have safely tucked in your life jacket? The Luzerne County Library System, in conjunction with PBS channel WVIA is sponsoring “The Great American Read” to find America’s favorite books. Ballots are available at the library display to vote for up to 10 of the 100 books or series listed. You can also vote online through our website at www.backmountainlibrary.org , or on the library’s Facebook page. Help us find out which are our patrons’ top picks! “100 Books, 1 Winner!”

• The farmers market is in full swing and crowded with happy patrons. This year’s venue is at the Dallas High School parking lot. The market runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and continues Saturdays through Oct. 13. Follow the Hildebrandt Road detour out Upper Demunds Road to Sedlar Road to reach it. As always, fruits, vegetables, honey, baked goods, and other local produce will be available in abundance.

• A special teen book discussion for ages 13-18 will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7. Participants will read “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” by Jenny Han, the first book of a Young Adult series that’s already being made into a movie. Read it first and have fun discussing it with other readers. You may call the library to sign up.

• There are a batch of fun Summer Reading programs scheduled throughout August. With the theme “Libraries Rock!”, children are exploring many aspects of music. They will tr their hands at songwriting on Aug. 9. Be sure to come and meet royalty as the Luzerne County Dairy Court stops in on Aug. 10 for “The Sound of MOOsic”! Dutch culture is highlighted in a program on Aug. 16. Keep your child’s brain sharp over the summer and call for more information on these exciting programs.

• The Take the Stage theater group will present a pair of original plays as part of its “Theater on the Auction Block” summer series. The performance starts at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17 and Saturday, Aug. 18 at the library.

• Summer Reading finishes up with a bang at the final party. Children can celebrate their achievements in keeping up their reading skills while they have engaged in interesting programs. Come to the library to enjoy games, crafts, and refreshments from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Aug. 23.

News and notices

• The Slightly Used Bookshop is currently on summer hours. Through the end of August, it will only be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

• Reader Recommended: Patrons and staff are enthusiastic about these titles: “From the Corner of the Oval” by Beck Dorey-Stein is an engagingly-written account of a White House stenographer during the Obama administration. We also have “Robin” by Dave Itzkoff, the new biography of Robin Williams.

Contact us at 570-675-1182.

And find so much more at our website at www.backmountainlibrary.org.