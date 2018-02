Each month the faculty and staff at the Lake-Lehman Jr./Sr. High Schol recognize four students of the month based on their demonstration of citizenship, leadership, and scholarship. Shown Principal Douglas Klopp are the December 2017 Students of the Month. From left, are Victoria Gabel, Mason Shell, Karl Kopczynski, Amanda McGurk.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_december.jpg Submitted photo