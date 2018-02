Penn State Wilkes-Barre’s February employee luncheon was hosted by Student Affairs, who chose the American Heart Association as the event’s charity recipient. The American Heart Association is the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. From left, are Karen Winters, Suzanne Attanasio, Amy Skiba , American Heart Association; and Chancellor Dale Jones.”

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_AmericanHeart.jpg Submitted photo