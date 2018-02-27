Jobs

Classifieds

Homes

Subscribe

Autos

e-Edition

Apps: Android

IOS

Submitted photo

February 27th, 2018 12:23 pm

The Meadows Manor will host a free community education event presented by the Alzheimer’s Association at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 8. Jeffery Dauber of the Alzheimer’s Association will present on Healthy Living for Brain and Body. This event will also feature an open question and answer session in regards to Alzheimer’s disease, related dementia and the support and services the association could offer. Contact The Meadows Manor directly at 570-675-9336 to reserve your seat. From left, are Paul Komensky, Melissa Margotta, Janet Mazur, Jeffery Dauber, Sharon Ritsick, Donna Cumbo and Tammy Malloy.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_3138.jpg


POLL
Advertise With Us

Privacy Policy

Terms of Service

Times Leader Autos
Place Classified Ad
Photo Store
Local Business Directory
© 2018 Dallas Post


570-704-3982
570-300-2644

Wilkes-Barre, PA 18612