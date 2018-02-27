Submitted photo

The Meadows Manor will host a free community education event presented by the Alzheimer’s Association at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 8. Jeffery Dauber of the Alzheimer’s Association will present on Healthy Living for Brain and Body. This event will also feature an open question and answer session in regards to Alzheimer’s disease, related dementia and the support and services the association could offer. Contact The Meadows Manor directly at 570-675-9336 to reserve your seat. From left, are Paul Komensky, Melissa Margotta, Janet Mazur, Jeffery Dauber, Sharon Ritsick, Donna Cumbo and Tammy Malloy.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_3138.jpg