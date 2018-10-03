Lidsy loves people and hats; would love a fur-ever home

- Submitted photo

DALLAS — Meet Lidsy. She is an adult domestic long hair who loves people and hats. Lidsy is easy-going, social, does well with other cats and people. She likes to check any kind of cap, hat or scarf you may be wearing and try it on. Lidsy also loves to be cuddled and look out the window. She likes music and loves to listen to how your day went. She is spayed, up-to-date on shots and ready for a home of her own. To adopt her, visit bcfanimalrefuge.org to fill out an application. Blue Chip Farm is located at 974 Lockville Road and may be reached at 570-333-5265.