St. Paul’s Church in Dallas plans last roast beef supper of year

- Submitted photo

The Lutheran Brotherhood of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church 474 Yalick Road, Dallas off Rt 118 near the 415 intersection is holding its last roast beef supper of the year from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3. Takeouts begin at 3:30 p.m. Served family-style, the supper includes succulent roast beef, mashed potatoes and homemade gravy, green beans, glazed carrots, fresh rolls and home made deserts. Tickets are available at the door and are $11 for adults and $5 for children under the age of 12. From left, first row, are Joe Hardisky, Bill Smith, Joel Eneboe, Brad Ide. Second row, John Fetterman, Ed Fritzinger, Jeff Wilt, Bill Peiffer Bill Eimers.