Madison Kaminski, of Trucksville, honored by Wilkes University

WILKES-BARRE — Madison Kaminski, of Trucksville, was honored at Wilkes University’s Allan P. Kirby Center for Free Enterprise and Entrepreneurship third annual mentor breakfast.

Kaminski was named the Kirby Scholar of Digital Design and Media Art.

Kirby scholars undergo a rigorous selection process involving a review committee of faculty, Allan P. Kirby Center staff, and the executive-in-residence. The scholars provide services to the clients and to the Allan P. Kirby Center. In turn, they receive valuable experience in their field of study and formal recognition of their work.