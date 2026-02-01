Denise Williams is asking her Luzerne County Council colleagues to collectively voice a concern about the use of deadly force by federal immigration enforcement officers.

Recent incidents in Minnesota involving the fatal use of force by federal immigration enforcement officers have “generated widespread public concern regarding standards governing the use of deadly force, transparency, and accountability,” her proposed resolution said.

The resolution would urge the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice to ensure the use of deadly force is subject to “prompt, independent and transparent investigation.” It also asks the state’s Congressional delegation to exercise its oversight authority to review federal immigration enforcement use-of-force policies and consider appropriate measures to enhance transparency and accountability.

“I thought it was important to bring forward because so many people are talking about it and concerned about it,” Williams said.

The resolution is narrowly focused on the use of force, and Williams said she is not looking to embroil County Council in a broader debate over immigration.

She does not believe the use of force is a political issue.

“I think people in general are becoming increasingly concerned about it,” she said. “It’s not about partisan politicking at all. I’m not a fan of any party doing that.”

A Democrat, Williams said she personally believes governing bodies at all levels should be sending a message that they want due diligence performed regarding the recent deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal agents.

“There has to be oversight and accountability when things like this happen,” Williams said. “It just seems like their deaths could have been prevented. It’s a tragedy to me.”

The proposed resolution was not discussed during last week’s council work session as originally planned because the meeting ran too late.

Council is expected to discuss the resolution at its next work session on Feb. 10.

Majority council passage would be necessary at a subsequent meeting for the resolution to become an officially communicated position on behalf of the legislative body.

A past county Election Board chairwoman, Williams stressed she is not taking a position against federal agencies or immigration officers. Law enforcement safety is also a priority, she said.

County Councilman John Lombardo, one of three Republicans on the 11-member County Council, said he believes bi-partisan involvement in the initial drafting stage of such resolutions would be necessary if the “intention is to transcend a partisan issue.”

Lombardo said he is confident “all of the evidence and facts” will come out regarding the Minnesota deaths and does not believe County Council should be taking a position.

“There’s a lot to law enforcement issues, and most of County Council does not have the expertise to make an informed judgment on what they do and how they operate. I would not want to have council opine on something like this without having a little more knowledge,” Lombardo said.

“This seems like more of a symbolic resolution and not something County Council should be involved in because it is so far removed from Luzerne County,” he added.

Resolution approach

Williams said she believes resolutions from a county governing body can carry weight and prompt officials to act.

She proposed another resolution since taking office in January that was unanimously approved by County Council last week, expressing concern over proposed electric utility rate increases.

That resolution urges the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to ensure a fair, cost-based utility rate structure that “protects residential and small business customers from unintended cost shifting by large-scale, high-load users, including data centers.”

It refers to PPL Electric Utilities’ pending request for an increase before the PUC.

The resolution will be sent to the PUC, the Pennsylvania Office of Consumer Advocate, the Pennsylvania Office of Small Business Advocate, PPL, and the county’s state legislative delegation.

To give the resolution “more teeth,” county Councilman Harry Haas proposed an amendment, also unanimously accepted, authorizing the county’s executive branch to file a formal online complaint with the PUC and have a county administration representative available at the PUC hearing.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo said she will inform council when she determines which administrator will be participating.

Last year, council approved at least three nonbinding position resolutions that opposed the state budget delay, urged legislators to increase black lung benefit rates for coal miners, and encouraged PPL Electric Utilities to listen to concerned residents and consider alternate routes for a southern county transmission line.

A 2024 resolution urged the PUC to deny a rate increase proposed by the Pennsylvania American Water Company.

In 2022, Republicans on council approved a resolution urging state legislators to revise Pennsylvania election laws and disallow the continued use of mail ballot voting and drop boxes.

