These images of Luzerne County scenes, coupled with the #570Day logo, were provided by Visit Luzerne County as examples of how social media users might participate in the upcoming campaign.

Being a part of #570Day is easy. On May 7, the committee encourages people, businesses, schools, nonprofits and organizations across Northeast Pennsylvania to use #570Day on social media to show what they love about living in the area.

WILKES-BARRE — It’s more than just an area code, it has become part of our region’s identity.

And next month, the three digits before local phone numbers will serve as a way to shine a light on all the good things we have in our corner of Pennsylvania.

Get ready for 570 Day.

“Especially after the past year, we can all use a little positivity,” said Megan Filak, Membership & Marketing Coordinator at Visit Luzerne County.

“Getting involved is easy. On May 7th, we’re asking people to use #570Day on social media to share photos, videos or stories of what they love in the 570 area,” Filak added.

The campaign is a combined effort of the Rotary Club of Wilkes-Barre, the Wyoming Valley Chamber and Visit Luzerne County.

“It aims to spread positivity and highlight all the good people and places throughout the 570 area,” Filak said. “We’re encouraging people to use #570Day to share what they love about the 570 — it can be anything from their Friday night pizza place, to their favorite park, or a special person in the 570 who has made a difference.”

Theodore B. Wampole, Jr, Executive Director of the Luzerne County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said 570 Day is a great idea and he praised Filak and her team for coming up with this idea.

“It truly gives everyone an opportunity, especially on this one day, to talk about what they love about our 570 area code,” Wampole said. “It’s a great positive event that everyone should take advantage of and let everyone know what they love about our area. It’s an opportunity let everyone know this is who we are and why we love it here.”

Christine Mackin Meluskey, President of the Wilkes-Barre Rotary Club, said Northeast Pennsylvania packs a whole lot into one corner of the state.

“From hiking trails and breathtaking vistas, to ski slopes and water parks, to craft breweries and eateries dishing out local flavor, and the list goes on and on,” Meluskey said. “That’s the idea behind #570Day.”

Filak said she hopes #570Day will shine some light on many of the “hidden gems” in Northeastern PA, by spreading positive energy and awareness for the businesses, people, places and amenities that make our area stand out.

“570Day is the perfect opportunity for businesses to offer 570-themed promotions, market their services or increase social media engagement,” Meluskey said. “Ultimately, it is a way for us all to come together and focus on the positive attributes that make our community unique.”

Ahmad Ali, Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce & Wilkes-Barre Rotary Club, said the initiative was created for the people of the 570 area,

“They are who truly makes our area special and we want to encourage them to use the hashtag (#570Day) across all social media platforms on May 7, to highlight what they love most about our area,” Ali said. “We are all excited for #570Day, but most of all excited to see what our community chooses to share on May 7. The possibilities are endless.”

How to get involved

Post pictures, videos and stories that highlight the natural beauty, businesses and people who make the 570 area so great. From your Friday night pizza place, thanking a special teacher, highlighting your favorite park or sharing the best music venue — #570Day is the time to let the good in this area shine.

With so much in Northeastern Pennsylvania and so many stories to tell, the committee hopes this initiative will continue to grow as it’s celebrated yearly on May 7.

Follow on Facebook — www.facebook.com/570Day — for updates as the day gets closer and on May 7, watch #570Day on social media to see all the great things in Northeast Pennsylvania.