Luzerne County’s Election Board unanimously selected Kingston Township resident Denise Williams as the fifth member and chair Wednesday, completing a whirlwind transformation that started in February.

Board members held off on deciding if the county district attorney’s race will be on the ballot this November or in 2023, saying that matter will be tackled at their meeting next week.

The board’s restoration to five citizens is significant because it had been down to one member — Audrey Serniak — and unable to function.

Past chair Jeanette Tait and vice chair Peter Ouellette resigned in February. County council then swiftly removed board members Joyce Dombroski-Gebhardt and Keith Gould after those two subsequently named Councilman Stephen J. Urban the new board chair against the solicitor’s repeated warning council members can’t serve on the board under the county’s home rule charter.

Council filled three board seats March 9, appointing Richard Nardone, Kathryn Roth and Missy Thomas. The four council-appointed board members (two Republicans and two Democrats) must select a chair of any affiliation under the charter.

After three chair applicants were deemed ineligible by the charter, the board issued a plea for citizens to seek the leadership post. Four were interviewed Wednesday: Williams; John E. Bingham, Pittston Township; Trevor Kacedon, West Pittston; and Tracey Fonzo.

When selecting Williams, board members praised and thanked the other applicants, encouraging them to volunteer for seats on other county boards.

A Democrat, Williams has an associate’s degree in nursing. She had worked as a personal care program supervisor and soon plans to retire from a position as co-coordinator of religious education at Saint Therese’s Church in Kingston Township that she has held since 1998.

She also volunteers with Fair Districts PA, a nonpartisan, statewide organization working to create a transparent, impartial and fair redistricting process. Fair Districts is a Pennsylvania League of Women Voters project.

During her interview Wednesday, Williams told the board she would examine any election matters “through the lens of nonpartisanship” and exhaustively research all available facts and laws before the board discusses and decides how to proceed.

She wants the board to model council meeting agendas by clearly stating each matter that will be discussed so both the board and public will have ample opportunity to research and weigh in.

Williams said she is already familiar with state election law, the charter and other county documents.

Her volunteer role as regional leader of Fair Districts stemmed from a desire to ensure district boundary lines are drawn in a way that does not dilute the votes of Republicans, Democrats or those of any affiliation, she said.

However, Williams said she would immediately resign from the group if there’s any determination it conflicts with her new board role.

Williams has periodically commented during council and election board meetings and criticized some past actions of Urban and Councilman Walter Griffith.

During public comment Wednesday, Urban advised the board against choosing Williams. The board is “starting off fresh” and would “be on better footing” selecting one of the other three, he said. Urban also told the board it must work with council and that Williams has conflicted with “certain members of council.”

Griffith told the board he believed all four applicants would “do a fantastic job,” although he has concerns about Williams and her role with Fair Districts.

Hazleton resident Mark Rabo maintained Williams has been “very partisan” in her past criticism. Kingston resident Brian Shiner said he appreciates Williams’ activism but does not believe she should be chair.

Serniak spoke up when one of the critics asserted Williams had objected to the allowance of public comment during election board meetings. Serniak said Williams had been referring to county council members speaking during election board meetings instead of during public comment like everyone else.

“I’ve got to push back on some of this stuff,” Serniak said, noting she is also a member of Fair Districts and the League of Women Voters.

Salem Township resident Claudia Glennan said Fair Districts is not a partisan organization.

“You can’t get any more fair than wanting fair elections that don’t lean one way or another,” Glennan said.

Drop boxes

The board’s addition of drop boxes also came up during public comment Wednesday.

Mail voters also will be able to hand-deliver their May 18 primary election ballots in drop boxes inside the Hazleton, Nanticoke and Pittston city halls in addition to the past option of a box in the county’s Penn Place Building lobby at 20 N. Pennsylvania Ave. in Wilkes-Barre.

The election board voted to add the three city hall boxes last week at the county administration’s request.

Nardone verified with county Chief Solicitor Romilda Crocamo Wednesday that the board’s vote did not lock the county into a commitment to provide drop boxes at those locations or any others in future elections. Crocamo said the board is free to evaluate their effectiveness after the primary and decide if boxes will be used — and, if so, where — before each election.

The boxes will be screwed into position and are designed to prevent tampering or removal, officials said. Security cameras and other measures also will be in place, Crocamo said.

County Election Director Bob Morgan told the board Wednesday two sheriff deputies will remove ballots from the boxes once a day and transport them to the election bureau.

The boxes are expected to be in place soon after the county starts mailing ballots, which is set to begin Monday.

Griffith and Rabo said they have concerns about the city hall choice because elected city officials in the building are running for re-election. Rabo said a “neutral location” would make it a “fair playing field” for all candidates.

Councilwoman Sheila Saidman said she’s not sure what they are suggesting will happen but personally believes drop boxes are important to avoid postal system delays. She said she is still waiting for something that was sent to her by mail on March 17.

“I’m thrilled that you’re having more drop boxes, and I wish there were even more,” Saidman said. “I think the more drop boxes you have, the better.”

Glennan said access to voting should be expanded — not limited — for the general electorate. Security cameras would capture anything untoward, she said.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.