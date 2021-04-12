Mountain Top resident is a public relations, media and marketing and communications professional

WILKES-BARRE — Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania (FSA) recently named Paul Krzywicki of Mountain Top as the nonprofit organization’s grant writer and community outreach specialist.

Krzywicki is a public relations, media and marketing and communications professional with management experience in fundraising, crisis communications, media literacy, social media content and editorial content development. His work has been recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists and the College & University Public Relations and Association Professionals.

At FSA, he will be responsible for researching, writing and applying for grants to fund designated health and human services programs and initiatives. Krzywicki also will conduct outreach and build relationships with foundations, local and state elected officials, and government agencies and employees in order to identify, apply and secure new funding streams. In addition, he will work with regional media to build awareness about the agency’s mission and the programs it provides to members of the community.

FSA’s 14 programs provide services to 17 counties, including Bradford, Clinton, Columbia, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Monroe, Montour, Northumberland, Pike, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Wayne and Wyoming counties.

The group’s PA 211 NE / Help Line provides free information and referral services to address food and housing insecurity, emergency shelter, aging, homelessness, victim services, and utility and rent assistance, as well as mental health, drug and alcohol services, and after-hours answering services and crisis management for local municipalities and government offices.