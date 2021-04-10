🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre, Kingston and Hazleton continue to post the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in Luzerne County, according to state ZIP code data. All three had more new cases this week than last.

The county has seen a small surge in new cases for more than a month now, and the three municipalities have routinely been at or near the top in total cases each week since the pandemic struck in March if 2020. This week, the Wilkes-Barre code of 18702 had the most new cases, 80, of the 41 codes tracked by the Times Leader that are all or partially in Luzerne County. Last week, that code posted 75 new cases, also the highest.

The Kingston code of 18704 reported 79 new cases from April 2 through Friday, compared to 62 last week. The Hazleton code of 18201 — the original “hot spot” when the pandemic first hit the county — had 66 new cases this week, compared to 67 last week.

Of the 41 codes tracked, 18 had new case totals ranging from 10 to 44 this week. Only two codes, both relatively small in area and rural, reported no new cases: the Rock Glen code of 18246 and the Huntington Mills code of 18622.