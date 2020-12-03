PLYMOUTH — The deadline for Luzerne County farmers and ranchers to apply for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 (CFAP 2) is Dec. 11, according to a release from Luzerne County Farm Service Agency acting executive director Kelly E. Sundy.

The program provides direct financial relief to producers dealing with market disruptions and associated costs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Most of the crops and livestock raised in Pennsylvania, including many of them raised in our area, are eligible for this program.” Sundy said. “If you haven’t already applied or contacted our office to learn more about the program, now is the time to do so.”

Row crops, livestock, dairy, specialty crops, aquaculture and more are all eligible for the program. Producers looking to learn more can go to farmers.gov/cfap to review eligible commodities and learn about the payment structure for each.

Interested producers must fill out a separate application for CFAP 2 to be eligible for payment; CFAP 2 is a different plan than the first iteration of the assistance program, CFAP 1.

Producers can also call the Luzerne County Farm Service Agency office at 570-779-0732 for guidance, or 877-508-8364 to speak directly to a USDA employee for additional help.