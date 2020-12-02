WILKES-BARRE — The Wyoming Valley Art League Board of Director’s Nominations Committee Tuesday said it is seeking for nominations of persons who would like to serve on its 15-member board.

The WVAL will have five positions open at the fiscal year end of Dec. 31, due to maturing three-year terms.

“If you, or if you know another member, would like to become active with the League leadership team, please submit your name for nomination,” a WVAL posting stated.

Names can be submitted by Tuesday Dec. 15, by email to — wyomingvalleyartleague@gmail.com. The WVAL asks that a short bio accompany each name. For those not elected, there are many committees where help is welcomed.

The full WVAL membership is asked to participate in the election for the new board members via email ballots that will be sent later in December, with votes due back by Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at 6 p.m. Votes will be tallied at the Art League building, 130 South Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, and notifications will be made so that the new board can have its first meeting Jan. 21, 2021.

The following persons have expiring terms on the WVAL board. They may, if interested, be re-elected and serve again: Don Armstrong, Tony Brooks, Tim Evans, Howard Grossman. There also is an open seat.

“We greatly appreciate your continued support of the League and look forward (we hope) to another great year of programs and shows during 2021-22,” the WVAL posting stated. “Please look to the website and Facebook for the upcoming events and how you may participate.”

The Wyoming Valley Art League is an organization promoting fellowship among artists, providing an outlet for artistic talent, sponsoring programs of both local and out-of-town artists, and fostering interest in art within the Greater Wyoming Valley and its environs.

WVAL is a non-profit 501 (C)3 Arts Organization that is committed to advancing the arts, art education and cultural exchange. The “Art League” offers diverse classes, workshops, lectures, exhibits and performances, as well as a venue for artists to meet, share and exchange ideas.

Now in its 66th year in Northeastern Pennsylvania, WVAL continues to strive for a strong cultural presence in downtown Wilkes-Barre by promoting the arts and creating a positive and vibrant impact for the community.

