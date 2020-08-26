WILKES-BARRE — Former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta has been invited to attend President Donald Trump’s acceptance speech tonight on the White House lawn.

Trump will accept the Republican Party’s nomination for president, coming at the end of the four-day GOP convention, held mostly virtually.

Barletta said he was honored to have received the invitation.

“After attending the pre-convention in Charlotte last month where I cast Pennsylvania’s 88 delegate votes for President Trump, I am looking forward to going to Washington for the acceptance speech,” Barletta said. “This is icing on the cake.”

Barletta greeted Trump when the president arrived at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport last Thursday for a campaign appearance at Mariotti Building Products in Old Forge. Barletta said the large crowd that greeted Trump’s motorcade along the route to Old Forge was impressive.

“That crowd confirms for me that President Trump has not lost any support in Northeastern Pennsylvania,” Barletta said. “In fact I think his support in 2020 is more enthusiastic and bigger than it was in 2016. And this was in Joe Biden’s so-called backyard.”

Barletta said he still doesn’t understand why the national media don’t see how popular Trump is in NEPA and “report it accurately.”

“The crowds that come out for President Trump just don’t happen for other candidates,” Barletta said. “And those people waited for hours just to watch his car go by.”

