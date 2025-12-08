Two citizens — Roxanne Arreguin and Mark Robinson — have applied for the Republican seat on Luzerne County’s Election Board that will be vacant, according to the agenda for Monday’s public applicant interview session.

Citizens must be publicly interviewed by the County Council’s Authorities, Boards, and Commissions (ABC) Committee and meet other conditions to be placed on the eligibility list that the council uses for appointments.

No Republican applicants are on the eligibility list.

Two seats are open on the five-citizen board — one Republican and one Democrat — because Republican Alyssa Fusaro and Democrat Daniel Schramm will complete their terms at the end of this month, and both said they won’t seek reappointment.

Past county public defender Al Flora is on the eligibility list for the Democratic board seat, and prior election board member Audrey Serniak, also a Democrat, applied for appointment and will be interviewed Monday, the agenda said.

Arreguin, of West Pittston, is a self-employed bookkeeper.

Robinson, of Wilkes-Barre, is a retired state corrections officer and military veteran. As alternates, Robinson is also interested in appointment to several other county boards, the agenda said.

The ABC Committee meeting starts at 5 p.m. in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre. Instructions for the remote attendance option will be posted under the council’s online meetings section at luzernecounty.org.

Numerous other citizens are scheduled to be interviewed on Monday.

Council

Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the county courthouse, with adoption of a 2026 county budget among the matters up for a vote.

Instructions for the remote attendance option will be posted in the council’s online meetings section at luzernecounty.org.

Manager forum

County Manager Romilda Crocamo will hold her annual forum at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the county courthouse.

The county’s home rule charter requires the annual briefing.

County-owned property

Council recently approved a minimum bid for the purchase of unused, county-owned lots.

Under the change, the county will not accept any offer below 25% of the parcel’s assessed value.

County Councilwoman LeeAnn McDermott, who chairs the council’s Real Estate Committee, had unsuccessfully proposed a minimum bid of 10% of the assessed value. She said most of the properties are smaller parcels that would only be of interest to adjacent property owners and argued sales should be encouraged to get the properties on the tax rolls.

County ownership of some parcels dates back to the 1920s, officials have said.

Councilman Kevin Lescavage said he believes 10% is too low and noted the committee had agreed to recommend 25%.

Councilman Jimmy Sabatino also advocated 25% and said the council could reduce the percentage if it stopped receiving offers.

Council has the ultimate say on what price to accept.

The vote was 10-1 for 25%, with McDermott as the lone no vote.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.