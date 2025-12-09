Luzerne County Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a PPL Electric Utilities right-of-way request on three county-owned parcels along Blue Ridge Trail in Dorrance Township, according to the agenda.

Councilwoman Brittany Stephenson said Monday evening she will be making a motion to remove the matter from the voting agenda because council did not receive requested follow-up information.

Several residents had urged caution when the request was presented at the last work session, including state Rep. Jamie Walsh, R-Ross Township.

Walsh cited a continued battle over PPL’s plans for a 12-mile, 500kV transmission line cutting through Nescopeck, Black Creek, Sugarloaf and Hazle townships. Walsh told council PPL has “not been very forthcoming and transparent” in that southern county project.

“I feel like anything we do moving forward with PPL and the county needs to be put under a microscope,” Walsh said.

“We’re just in different times right now. Normally this would probably be a very simple resolution that council is considering, but right now my constituents in Dorrance Township are scared,” he said.

Walsh said township residents are “fearful of what’s coming down the pike” and that he does not want his district “to turn into data center alley.” He urged council to ensure it fully understands what PPL is “looking to do with this line.”

Liam Gscheidle, a distribution agent who said he was speaking on behalf of PPL regarding the request, told council the right-of-way is needed for tree trimming and removal as part of a “storm hardening” and reliability project addressing 10,800 feet of distribution line.

This line is a mix of “single” and higher-capacity “three-phase” conductors, and single-phase ones will be upgraded to three-phase as part of the project, he said.

There are three conductors atop three-phase poles, compared to one conductor for the single phase, he said, noting any replacement poles also would be wood.

The extension of existing right-of-ways will allow PPL to address trees and branches that could knock down wires during a storm, Gscheidle said. The new wire will be coated so power won’t be knocked out if a branch touches it, he said.

Council Chairman John Lombardo verified the request before council solely involves the three county-owned parcels.

Gscheidle confirmed that and said PPL is attempting to obtain right-of-way permission from the owners of approximately 52 parcels along the line.

Council members and county Manager Romilda Crocamo asked numerous questions and sought more information.

Councilman Harry Haas said there are reservations about any plans to increase capacity.

“We’ve had some controversy here in recent months, so we’re just a little gun shy,” Haas said.

Sugarloaf Township resident John Zola, who created the Alliance to Stop the Line group focused on the PPL line in his area, said he has a “very unclear picture of what’s happening” in the unrelated Dorrance Township project based on the information that has been presented.

Zola said he has worked in real estate and construction for 40 years and “never saw three-phase power run to any residential dwelling.”

“That’s kind of telling me that they’re laying the pipe for something more commercial or industrial in that area,” Zola said, advising council to carefully read the proposed agreement.

Also speaking during public comment, citizen Dan Eustice said efforts are underway to fight a potential data center in Dorrance Township.

Gscheidle told council work on the Dorrance Township line was not initiated for a specific entity.

Hazleton area resident Ashley Bahrt suggested council wait to vote until other impacted land owners have reached a decision on whether they will grant the request.

“I think we are all a little sensitive to it right now, and rightfully so,” Bahrt said of utility-related requests.

Council’s meeting is at 6 p.m. in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre. Instructions for the remote attendance option will be posted in council’s online meeting section at luzernecounty.org.

