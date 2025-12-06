Luzerne County Council may reconsider a process already underway to seek purchase offers for the county-owned Broad Street Business Exchange in downtown Hazleton, according to Tuesday’s voting meeting agenda.

Council had voted last month to advertise the property because several prospective buyers expressed interest.

The resulting solicitation, posted on the purchasing page at luzernecounty.org, set the starting bid at the $2.1 million appraised value. Proposals are due by 10:30 a.m. Dec. 19.

County Councilman Jimmy Sabatino said he is requesting council reconsideration because several southern county community leaders have subsequently reached out to him about “potential opportunities and plans for the Luzerne County Community College’s use of the building.”

“I would like time to explore those options,” Sabatino said.

Luzerne County Community College is a tenant in the 44,480-square-foot structure along with a coffee shop, law firm, and other businesses.

The four-story property at 100 W. Broad St. in Hazleton, which contains an attached wing, was constructed in the 1930s and once housed the Deisroth department store.

The county had accepted ownership of the structure in 2009 from the nonprofit Alliance to Revitalize Center City Hazleton because the property was headed for a delinquent tax auction.

The nonprofit owner owed the county Community Development Office more than $1.8 million in loans, which were at risk of remaining unpaid if the property went to a tax sale.

Those loans are still connected to the property as liens, officials said. That means sale proceeds would not benefit the county’s general fund operating budget unless money remains after the loans are repaid to community development, officials said. Hazleton also has a $290,000 lien on the property that must be repaid, according to past reporting.

The current solicitation said the county will award the bid to the highest acceptable offer while reserving the right to consider other factors, including the intended use of the property. The sale is subject to final approval by County Council.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre. Instructions for the remote meeting attendance option will be posted under council’s online meeting link at luzernecounty.org.

Litigation settlement

Council is set to vote Tuesday on a $5,000 settlement to end litigation Macarton N. Pierre filed against the county, the agenda said.

Pierre was incarcerated at the County Correctional Facility from January to November 2022 pending adjudication of a criminal matter, the agenda said.

He filed a complaint in federal court alleging his constitutional rights were violated by prison employees, it said.

American Rescue

Three more entities are seeking extensions to complete projects funded through the county’s federal American Rescue Plan Act receipts, the agenda said.

Council members recently issued a warning to funding recipients, requesting more time, as the county must spend all funds and close out the program by the end of 2026.

The proposed extensions on Tuesday’s agenda:

• Ashley was awarded $2 million to repair a more than century-old, clay tile sewage pipe known as the Solomon Creek Interceptor that services thousands of residential properties and hundreds of businesses in multiple municipalities.

The borough is requesting an extension until Nov. 30. Work is expected to be completed by early 2026, and more time is needed to process final billing, the submission said.

• The nonprofit Commission on Economic Opportunity (CEO) requested an extension to July 31 to close out a Whole-Home Repairs program it is administering on the county’s behalf with a $2.5 million American Rescue allocation.

This program provides funds to income-eligible homeowners to complete repairs or projects that improve health, safety and habitability, energy or water efficiency or access for those with disabilities.

CEO needs the extension to fully spend all funds, it said.

• Shickshinny received a $358,000 award for the Chestnut Street roadway and drainage and improvement project. It is seeking an extension to Nov. 30. While the construction is completed, the borough said the approval and processing of final invoices will extend into 2026.

Budget

Council adoption of the 2026 budget is also set for Tuesday’s meeting.

With recent cuts, the proposed 2026 real estate tax increase has been reduced from 1.9% to 1.5%.

For a residence assessed at the median $95,500, county taxes would rise $9 annually with a 1.5% increase instead of the $12 more per year that had been proposed in the original budget.

Councilman Harry Haas has proposed additional budget amendments for consideration before final adoption. The administration provided responses explaining why it does not believe his latest suggestions are feasible.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.