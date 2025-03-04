Dawn Simmons has announced her candidacy for Luzerne County Council.

Simmons, a Democrat from Wilkes-Barre, is a U.S. Air Force veteran, Realtor and “resolute advocate for veterans, families and economic growth,” her announcement said.

Her announcement:

With a deep commitment to service and a vision for a stronger, more prosperous county, Simmons is ready to bring her leadership skills and passion for public service to local government.

“As a veteran, I know the meaning of duty, discipline and dedication,” Simmons said. “Luzerne County deserves leaders who will listen, act and fight for the well-being of every resident. I am committed to ensuring our community thrives — through better jobs, stronger schools, improved infrastructure and support for our veterans and working families.”

Simmons served in the U.S. Air Force with distinction both stateside and abroad. Her military service shaped her leadership skills, resilience and unwavering commitment to public service.

After completing her active duty, she transitioned into a career advocating for veterans, families and economic growth in the community.

As a county council candidate, Simmons is focused on key initiatives that will improve the quality of life for all residents, including:

• Advocating for veterans — Strengthening support services, health care access and housing resources for veterans.

• Economic development — Attracting and sustaining new businesses to create jobs and expand economic opportunities.

• Affordable housing — Developing initiatives to make home ownership and rental housing more accessible.

• Job creation — Bringing well-paying employment opportunities to Luzerne County.

• Environmental protection — Championing policies that safeguard natural resources for future generations.

• Infrastructure investment — Securing funding to improve roads, utilities and essential public services.

Simmons believes her experience in the military and community advocacy uniquely positions her to address the challenges facing Luzerne County. She is committed to transparent leadership, fiscal responsibility and ensuring that every resident has a voice in local government.

“As a mother, veteran and community advocate, I am deeply invested in the future of Luzerne County,” Simmons stated. “I am running to bring real solutions and responsible leadership to the council. Together, we can build a stronger, more vibrant community for generations to come.”

For information, follow Dawn Simmons on Facebook.