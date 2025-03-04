Jackie Scarcella has announced her candidacy for Luzerne County Council.

Scarcella, a Republican, resides in Hazle Township and currently works as the development and alumni stewardship officer at Penn State University’s Hazleton campus.

Her announcement:

A lifelong resident of Luzerne County, Scarcella is a graduate of Hazleton High School and the Luzerne County Community College.

Scarcella said she had the honor of serving two terms on the Hazleton Area School Board from 2016 to 2023.

She remains actively involved in the community by serving as a trustee for the Hazleton Public Library and a member of the Luzerne Foundation’s Pasco L. Schiavo Supporting Organization.

Scarcella also is a proud member of the Penn State Alumni Association and a notary public.

Her priorities for Luzerne County:

• Keeping taxes low.

• Fiscal accountability.

• Election integrity.

• Fighting the opioid epidemic.

• Improving infrastructure.

Scarcella said she wants to work for a “stronger, more fiscally responsible future” for the county.

“I am committed to transparency, accountability and service — and will always put the needs of our residents first,” Scarcella said. “My experience in finance, public service and community advocacy will allow me to bring strong leadership and dedicated service to Luzerne County Council.”