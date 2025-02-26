The plan covers Luzerne and Lackawanna counties

A series of open houses have been scheduled in coming days to brief residents of Luzerne and Lackawanna counties about the long-range transportation plan under development and accept public comment.

The Lackawanna-Luzerne Metropolitan Planning Organization is holding the sessions. Known as the MPO, this regional transportation planning entity determines how all federal and state highway and bridge funds are allocated. MPO staffing is provided by the Luzerne County Planning and Zoning Office and Lackawanna County Regional Planning Commission.

As required, the MPO is updating its 20-year regional long-range transportation plan, which serves as a “blueprint for the region’s decision-making on transportation projects” and will cover spending through 2055, a release said.

The open house schedule:

• Luzerne County: Thursday, Feb. 27, 1-2:30 p.m., Luzerne County Operations Center, 1199 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

• Lackawanna County: Friday, Feb. 28, 1-2:30 p.m., Lackawanna County Center for Public Safety, 30 Valley View Drive, Jessup.

• Luzerne County: Monday, March 3, 1-2:30 p.m., Butler Township Community Center, 411 W. Butler Drive, Drums.

Participants may attend any open house, regardless of their place of business or residence.

Luzerne County Planning and Zoning Transportation Planner Robert Manzella said the long-range transportation plan must be updated every five years.

The MPO is overseeing the update in cooperation with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and with consulting assistance from Philadelphia-based Michael Baker International Inc.

After presenting information about planned projects, open house attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions and provide suggestions that will be considered before the plan is finalized, Manzella said.

He expects the updated plan will be completed at the start of 2026.

“We’re hoping for some positive reactions and good suggestions. All feedback will be documented and put into the plan,” Manzella said.

The MPO includes representatives from both counties, local transit agencies and PennDOT.

“This process is a regional conversation and an important opportunity for those who live and work within the region to discuss how we want to address transportation and traffic issues over the long-term,” said Dan Reese, Acting Planning Director for Luzerne County. “We all have a stake in those decisions, for our own future and economic competitiveness.”

