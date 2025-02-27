Following public interviews of five applicants Wednesday, a Luzerne County Election Board majority selected Wyoming resident Christine Boyle to fill the fifth board chairmanship seat.

Boyle, a Democrat, is retired following a career in the insurance industry that included various managerial positions.

The county’s home rule charter created a unique structure for this fifth seat by removing county council from the selection process. Instead, the four council-appointed board members — two Republicans and two Democrats — choose a fifth citizen of any affiliation or no affiliation.

The seat was open because Denise Williams, a Democrat, resigned in December to run for county council.

The other applicants interviewed Wednesday were Democrats Stacey E. Fiester and Patrick Smith and Republicans Vivian Kreidler-Licina and Frank Yamrick.

The current board members are Republicans Alyssa Fusaro (vice chair) and Rick Morelli and Democrats Albert Schlosser and Daniel Schramm.

Schlosser nominated Boyle, and Fusaro nominated Yamrick.

With only one round of voting required, Boyle was selected by Morelli, Schramm and Schlosser. Fusaro was the lone vote for Yamrick.

Morelli said all five applicants did a “phenomenal job” and urged the others to apply for seats on different county boards. He said he was choosing the person he believes can enhance the board and work with both board members and the election bureau staff, adding his decision would not be based on political party or gender.

“It’s not an easy one,” Morelli said of the decision.

Schramm also said the decision was difficult.

Fusaro also thanked all five for applying and said undergoing public grilling by the board can be intimidating.

After receiving a round of applause, Boyle said she looks forward to working with all board members and the bureau and commended others for applying, noting there were initially no applicants for the unpaid post.

“I think we’ll do well as we go forward,” Boyle said.

Applicants Smith and Fiester also spoke, saying they believe the board made a good choice.

During her interview, Boyle said she does not view the board seat as a political position and will approach the role in a spirit of bipartisanship.

She volunteered as a way to help give back to the community and said she wants to work to provide free and fair elections and instill confidence among voters.

In her professional career, Boyle told the board she was tasked with building teams to ensure work is completed with attention to detail and in a manner that stands up to scrutiny. She said she would strive to build consensus with her board colleagues.

The election board provides general supervision over elections, certifies results and makes determinations on the tallying of flagged ballots during post-election adjudication.

