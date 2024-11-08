Luzerne County’s seven-citizen Government Study Commission continued its discussion Thursday on the size and election format of county council but did not vote on its recommendations.

The commission is considering changes to the home rule structure in effect since 2012, which has 11 council members elected at large countywide. Voters would have to approve the commission’s proposal for it to take effect.

During public comment, Plains Township resident Gerald Cross said commission members have acknowledged the current structure has been a success, and the 11-member council was a fundamental part of that structure.

Cross encouraged them to answer a series of questions to determine if a council reduction is justified, saying the change could “concentrate political power in fewer hands.”

He intimately understands the current charter because he was executive director of the Pennsylvania Economy League when it served as a consultant to the study commission that drafted it.

Charter drafters selected a larger council so more people would be involved in decisions. Put another way, those seeking approval from council must convince a majority of at least six. That majority decreases if council is downsized.

Critics have said 11 members is too unwieldy.

Commission members have primarily discussed a change to seven or nine members.

Commission Vice Chairman Vito Malacari said the points raised by Cross must be considered, although he understands arguments that there have been some challenges with 11.

Malacari said he believes a reduction to nine would make council more effective.

Commission member Stephen J. Urban, a prior county councilman, said he also is supportive of nine because it is a large county and will continue to ensure diverse representation.

Commission Treasurer Cindy Malkemes said she was leaning toward seven but now believes nine would be better after hearing points made by Cross and the others.

Matt Mitchell, a commission member and previous county councilman, said he wants more time to consider the input from Cross.

Commission Secretary Ted Ritsick said he believes seven or nine would be a “step in the right direction.”

Tim McGinley, the commission chairman and a prior county councilman, said he considers Cross a government expert and is rethinking his support for nine. He said he may advocate for keeping 11 members.

The commission plans to revisit the matter at its next meeting on Nov. 18.

Council election method

As discussed at the commission’s last meeting, the options under consideration are keeping council seats at large, switching to election by regional districts or a “hybrid” of the two.

Ritsick said he and Mitchell are working with the county Mapping/GIS Department to plot out his suggestion of five districts and possibly three. He said three districts would contain approximately 108,000 residents in each, which could eliminate concerns smaller zones would become fiefdoms.

Urban said he won’t budge on his belief districts would be negative and put more burden on the election bureau because it would have to create ballots customized for each zone.

Malacari also has expressed concerns about districts but said he believes it’s important for the commission to visualize the options before making a decision.

McGinley said he’d also like to see four districts mapped out as part of the research. He noted the commission would have to settle on the council size before voting on how the members are elected.

The commission plans to discuss the matter again in December because the election bureau is too busy with the Nov. 5 general election aftermath to generate voter registration information for the exploratory maps.

In public comment, Plains Township resident Joe Granteed said he believes districts are a mistake because voters should have an opportunity to select the most talented candidates from anywhere in the county. He supports a reduction to seven council members.

Nanticoke resident Ronald Knapp suggested keeping 11 members and electing them all by district, saying he believes voters would support that change.

